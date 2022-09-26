Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,347 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.39% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

SMB stock remained flat at $16.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,745. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

