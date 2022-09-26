Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $244,220,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $151,914,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 914,925 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 61,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,389. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

