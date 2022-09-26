Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 118,660 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,660 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 12.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.78% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $90,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. 77,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,900. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

