Win Advisors Inc. Has $155,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Win Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up about 0.3% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $242,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

XMMO traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,379. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $97.17.

