Win Advisors Inc. Has $51,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Win Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 167,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,013. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.28.

