Win Advisors Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.27. 115,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

