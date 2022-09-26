Win Advisors Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

Shares of UPS traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.25. 114,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.90 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.