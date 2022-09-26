Win Advisors Inc. Sells 253,924 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Win Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,924 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

DSI stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.18. 6,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,758. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

