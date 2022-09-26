Win Advisors Inc. Takes $1.58 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises about 3.1% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 102,075 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,526,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,021.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,271,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.34. 1,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,797. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $93.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.