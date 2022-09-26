Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 575,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 81,811 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,782. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

