Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,031 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 93,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,194,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.86. 2,989,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,940. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $79.58 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

