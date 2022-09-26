Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 89,118 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,960. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

