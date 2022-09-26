Woodcoin (LOG) 1-Day Volume Hits $26,888.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 35.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $26,888.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LOGOS (LOG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00041180 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Skeincoin (SKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000503 BTC.

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

