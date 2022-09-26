Wrapped NXM Achieves Market Cap of $42.41 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $14.50 or 0.00075713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $42.41 million and $2.53 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 2,924,736 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

