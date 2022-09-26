WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.83.

Shares of WSP traded down C$2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$149.96. 96,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$156.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.06. WSP Global has a one year low of C$130.65 and a one year high of C$187.94. The firm has a market cap of C$18.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.7499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

