XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $13.71

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $14.25. XPeng shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 208,970 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in XPeng by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 189,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.