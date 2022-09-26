Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $17.34

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $17.96. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 848 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on XPOF shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.
The stock has a market cap of $850.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
