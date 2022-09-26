Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $17.34

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $17.96. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 848 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on XPOF shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $850.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $3,542,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $3,666,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $2,024,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

