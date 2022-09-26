YAM V3 (YAM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $163,616.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YAM V3

YAM V3 is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

