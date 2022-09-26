YetiSwap (YTS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $89,134.50

YetiSwap (YTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. YetiSwap has a total market cap of $89,134.50 and $187,276.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YetiSwap has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One YetiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About YetiSwap
YetiSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling YetiSwap
Receive News & Updates for YetiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YetiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.