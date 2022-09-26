YOU COIN (YOU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,869.00

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $911,475.48 and approximately $3,869.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,008.76 or 1.09854719 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00058600 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064771 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

