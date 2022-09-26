Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $4.26

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.49. Youdao shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $576.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -0.66.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in Youdao in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Youdao by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 275,238 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
