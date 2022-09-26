Yü Group (LON:YU) Trading Down 3.4%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating) fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.57). 34,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £35.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.09.

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights, green electricity, and carbon neutral gas.

