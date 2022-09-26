ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $61.45 million and $4,724.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s genesis date was April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

