12,485 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,495,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

