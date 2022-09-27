1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

1847 Stock Up 0.5 %

1847 stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. 1847 has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

Get 1847 alerts:

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at 1847

About 1847

In other 1847 news, Director Paul Froning purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,360.

(Get Rating)

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.