23,195 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 584.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 341.3% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

OMFL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 133,653 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09.

