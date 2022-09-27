251 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 647.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.49. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

