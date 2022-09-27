281 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 545.4% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.81. 14,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

