2,854 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,782. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,797 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

