3,740 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.21. 81,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

