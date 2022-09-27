3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 595.6% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

3DX Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDDX remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,087. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.43.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

