3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 595.6% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
3DX Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDDX remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,087. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.43.
3DX Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3DX Industries (DDDX)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.