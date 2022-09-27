41,231 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 48,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,138. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.