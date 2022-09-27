454 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 0.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.27.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NOC stock traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $471.79. 15,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.