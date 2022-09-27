4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.8% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 633,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 92,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 133,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,325,468. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

