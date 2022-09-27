4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 245,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 208,028 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 332,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 79,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSJQ traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,109. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.