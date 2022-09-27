4Thought Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 46,456 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,501. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

