4Thought Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,013,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

