4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,458 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after purchasing an additional 626,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.28. 3,253,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,011,592. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

