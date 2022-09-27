519 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 93.1% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $171,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.34. The stock had a trading volume of 284,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,465. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.39 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

