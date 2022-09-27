6,700 Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Acquired by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Stephens raised their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

CADE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

