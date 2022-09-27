9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

9 Meters Biopharma Trading Up 18.0 %

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Temperato acquired 125,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $328,330.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 175,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,454,045 shares in the company, valued at $363,511.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

