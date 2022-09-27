AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 133,581 shares.The stock last traded at $54.76 and had previously closed at $54.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

AAON Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,445.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,321,481.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,186.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,059 shares of company stock worth $2,504,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AAON by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,891,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AAON by 14.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 316,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AAON by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,954,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in AAON by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

