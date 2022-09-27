ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

ABC Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSE ABCT opened at C$4.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.68. ABC Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.73 and a 52-week high of C$8.60. The stock has a market cap of C$468.10 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of ABC Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.07.

ABC Technologies Company Profile

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

Further Reading

