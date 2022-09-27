Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 253,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 66,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Aberdeen International Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 22.55 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$8.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

