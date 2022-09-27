abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 3,750.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
abrdn Stock Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:SLFPY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. abrdn has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $14.33.
abrdn Company Profile
