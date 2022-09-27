Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.09-$11.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$68.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.45 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $260.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.51 and its 200-day moving average is $298.99. Accenture has a 1-year low of $256.20 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

