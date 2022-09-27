Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of ACU stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acme United has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Acme United

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, Director Brian Barker bought 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acme United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Acme United by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acme United by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

