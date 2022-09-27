Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.8 %

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.27 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

