Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.8 %
NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.27 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
