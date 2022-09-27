ADT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,450 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 444% compared to the average volume of 1,185 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ADT by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,659 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ADT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,219 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ADT by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $165,556,000 after buying an additional 2,171,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 45,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 1.97.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

