Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 1.9 %
AMS stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £558.90 million and a PE ratio of 3,287.50. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.03) and a one year high of GBX 347 ($4.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 280.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 287.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.65.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile
